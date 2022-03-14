Crufts reveals some of the most bizarre dog names from the show

Crufts have been spilling all on some of the weirdest and most wonderful dog names to grace the show this year.



The dogs usually have standard names that are used at home, but also 'professional' names which allude to their breeding line, and are used during high-profile competitions.



Because of this, names such as Wavesong Honky Tonk Blu are relatively normal.

Other great names included: Ag Ch Fandabidozi Munchykin Jive, Ch Joester Mr Blobby, and Ag Ch Dare To Dream It Must Be Fate.

