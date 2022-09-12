Video

People can't get over how expensive Waitrose is in Dubai

TikTok is losing is after a woman who moved to Dubai shared the price of food in Waitrose compared to the UK.

£4 for half a butternut squash, £4 for four peppers, and £8 for asparagus were some of the most shocking purchases in Jas' (@jxx) basket - and her total shopping bill for two to three days is a staggering £113.

The supermarket imports a lot of its produce, which is why it's so expensive, but Jas reassures there are cheaper supermarket options in the country.

dubai
