Couple who met on Duolingo two years ago get married

Duolingo is used by people seeking to learn a new language - but it also turned out to be the ultimate matchmaker for two users who met on the app, fell in love and are now married.

Guess, you could say learned their love language...

In a blog post for Valentine's Day, Duolingo described how this love story started when Amanda, from the Philippines, first downloaded Duolingo in 2013 to learn Italian, German, French, and more recently Mandarin.

Meanwhile, a few years down the line and Rob, from the US started using Duolingo in early 2020 to improve his Spanish skills.

Then one day in 2021, Amanda began to receive notifications from someone congratulating her on her Duolingo streak - that someone being Rob.

She then looked at his profile and decided to reach out to him via Facebook, searching the name he used on his Duolingo profile.

Amanda thought she found him and then sent a message to him asking if he was the guy congratulating her streak.

To which Rob responded confirmed it was him and admitted: "I wasn't sure if you were just a super cute bot."

Rob himself had actually looked Amanda up on Facebook but given her name being popular, he couldn't find her profile.

The two lovebirds (or Duo owls) began messaging each other back and forth and soon "felt a quick romantic connection," but hadn't had the chance to meet in real life due to the Covid pandemic.

"We’ve come quite a way, from calls to video chats to care packages sent halfway across the globe to virtual family introductions. And where our relationship is now will only continue to expand," Rob said, according to the blog post.



Their meet-up would come in the summer of 2022 when Rob travelled to the Philippines to see Amanda and meet her family.

Then in January this year, Rob and Amanda tied the knot in the Philippines - and of course, they incorporated Duolingo into their celebration by including "Duolingo-inspired multilingual greetings" for their bridal party.

The story of how the two met on a language-learning app still baffles them to this day.

"I am still floored to this day that I met him on a language learning app. Who would have thought learning a language on a mobile app could bring you true love?" Amanda said.

It appears the internet is just as taken with their love story, after a tweet about them posted by Duolingo went viral, receiving over 373,000 likes.

People can't quite believe that Duolingo doubled as a dating app in this instance.













Meanwhile, the story has encouraged others to redownload the app in hope of finding their soulmate - move over Tinder, Bumble and Hinge!













Perhaps we'll see more Duolingo match making similar to Rob and Amanda in the future.

