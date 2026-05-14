GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-orders date 'leaked' - and it's very soon

GTA 6's pre-order date may have just been leaked, along with an update on the game's release date - and if it's true, pre-orders will start very soon.

The latest official update came from Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take -Two Interactive, who recently hinted Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track at the iicon gaming conference, saying (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November."

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-orders date 'leaked' - and it's very soon A YouTuber is one of a number of people across the internet claiming to have received an email from Best Buy stating GTA 6 pre-orders start on 18 May. During a stream, YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming held his phone up to the camera, showing what he said is an email he received from Best Buy saying he can get five per cent off if he pre-orders a physical copy of GTA 6 between 18 and 21 May. A number of other people across social media have claimed they've received the exact same email, with some saying they even traced the domain the email was sent back to Best Buy, which suggests GTA 6 pre-orders may open on 18 May. The emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 returning to Game Catalog PlayStation has confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 is returning to PS Plus Game Catalog. The game has been in and out of the catalogue on a number of occasions. It last left in November 2024 but is back on six months ahead of GTA 6 releasing on 19 November. Other games arriving on the subscription service in May include Star Wars Outlaws, Bramble: The Mountain King and The Thaumaturge. These games will be available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers at no additional cost from Tuesday (19 May) onwards.

Reaction to Rockstar's Red Dead Online post from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to Rockstar Games sharing a Red Dead Online update - with no further announcements on GTA 6 just yet. This sparked outrage with Redditor No-Sheepherder8783 posting: "Thank you for nothing." The post has 5.6k upvotes at the time of writing and hundreds of comments. On the post, BilverBurfer commented: "Same time next week?" Don_Rawaz posted a meme with the caption: "Your usual sir?" ToppleToes said: "Welcome to the GTA 6 sub where people create their own disappointment." Cheesestrings89 said: "I predict that we get a trailer before 19 November 👍" MiamiVIceTrevGTA_YT said: "Patience is a virtue man. They said Summer 2026."

Fan outrage at no GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 or pre-order updates Tuesday (12 May) was supposed to be the day for a GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games - according to a number of fan theories online anyway. There is high anticipation for GTA 6 announcements at the moment generally because Take-Two is hosting an earnings call next week and its portfolio of studios, including Rockstar, usually make big announcements around these to drive interest and investment in the company. Rockstar usually starts marketing for its games around six months before a release and we're six months away from GTA 6's release date of 19 November. Fuelling the anticipation have been Sony mentioning GTA 6 alongside its first-party titles in a recent corporate strategy and earnings announcement presentation and emails from the company appearing to encourage PS4 players to buy a PS5 so they can play GTA 6. It's also been spotted the PS Store unusually does not have deals on until Wednesday (13 May) with font colour similar to that seen in GTA 6, there seemingly being a game missing from the PS Store's highly anticipated 2026 releases, the 'just announced' tag being removed from the PS Store listing and Game Informer teasing "[REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week". And Tuesday was specifically speculated because Rockstar usually shares big updates on Tuesdays, such as both GTA 6 trailers releasing on Tuesdays. But fans hoping for any sort of update were left crestfallen when Rockstar Games posted an update for Red Dead Online and a lot of people have been making their disappointment and anger known in the comments on that post and more widely across social media. So much so that even Game Informer's executive editor Brian Shea addressed some of the comments aimed at the publication, posting on BlueSky: "People on the internet getting a lot of use out of the jump to conclusions mat today." Rockstar's Red Dead Online post has been viewed 5.4m times at the time of writing with 7.9k comments, with the most prominent ones complaining "this isn't trailer 3".

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