JD Vance was left in an embarrassing situation after CNN aired a Donald Trump clip that totally contradicted him.

Whether it be acting attorney general Todd Blanche keeping Trump “out of jail for years” or the White House lashing out at people online, president Trump appears to have intentionally surrounded himself with people who will go to bat for him regardless of what he has said or done.

Another within the administration appears to be vice president JD Vance, who seemed to deny what Trump meant by a controversial seven-word statement, which sparked plenty of backlash.

When Trump was asked by reporters about the financial impact of the Iran war, he responded: “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.” Trump suggested the only thing he cares about is Iran not having a nuclear weapon.

CNN broadcast the Trump clip first, closely followed by Vance arguing to a reporter, “I don’t think the president said that”. The stark difference appeared to leave the anchor baffled.

Others weren’t at all impressed either.

“Trump admits he doesn’t care about your finances. Vance thinks you won’t believe your own eyes and ears,” someone argued.

Another mocked: “‘President Trump,... did not say what he said!’”





Another wrote: “She’s not the only one making this face.”

“Don’t believe your own ears. The final demand for total obedience,” someone else wrote.

Another urged: “News networks should do this more often. Fact check them into oblivion.”

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