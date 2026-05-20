There's little we won't do in the name of beauty.

Whether it's Gua Sha, red light therapy, or even turning to the healing potential of polynucleotides (if you know, you know) - it's probably easier to ask what's off the table at this point.

And, now we may have just been convinced to add an eleventh step to our nightly routines, because there's one trend you may have seen exploding right now, cited as the secret behind every snatched red carpet look: face yoga.

Lymphatic drainage isn't a new thing, and it's the very concept on which globally-renowned brands like FaceGym have been built.

However, face yoga takes it one step further, actively training your facial muscles (like a proper workout), to reap anti-ageing and lymphatic benefits holistically for the long-term.

Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss are among the A-listers already cited as fans of the treatment, and it's something you can do from home, with no needles or expensive in-clinic visits.

According to a study conducted by Northwestern University’s Department of Dermatology, facial exercises performed 30 minutes a day over 20 weeks resulted in a three-year decrease in age appearance.

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"Face Yoga has roots in many ancient wellness traditions, particularly practices such as facial acupressure from Traditional Chinese Medicine, facial massage techniques used in Ayurveda, and holistic mind-body practices which have long understood the connection between tension, circulation and overall wellbeing", says Danielle Collins, The Face Yoga Expert.

"I believe it's having such a boom now because people are increasingly looking for natural, non-invasive ways to support healthy, glowing skin and feel good in themselves.

She notes: "There is also much more awareness now that how we hold tension, use our facial muscles, our posture, breathing and stress levels all have a direct impact on how our face both looks and feels."

Given that there are 57 facial muscles, there simply wouldn't be enough time to target them all with Botox, right?

Practitioners believe that by training the muscles (with exercises which include 'licking' the ceiling), you can strengthen the muscles that would otherwise begin to lose elasticity as we age.

Outside of muscle definition, other potential benefits can include reduced puffiness (thanks to the lymphatic element), tension release, improved circulation (giving a radiance boost), and even hair health - with many of the movements focused around the temples where the scalp can be stimulated.

Really, the only thing to lose here is your inhibitions, because the moves can get a little silly.

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"One of my favourite Face Yoga techniques is a simple upward cheek massage because it is gentle, effective and so easy to do every day", says Danielle.

"I love it because it helps boost circulation, release tightness held in the mid-face and can support a brighter, fresher look to the cheeks. Start with clean hands and apply a little facial oil, balm or serum so the skin has slip.

"Then place your index and middle fingers onto the cheeks and gently glide upwards from the lower cheek area towards the cheekbones using light but controlled pressure.

"Repeat this slowly for around 30 seconds to one minute on both sides. It is a lovely way to combine skincare, relaxation and facial massage in one small ritual."

However, it would appear that people are open to trying it, with searches for face yoga surging 87 per cent in the last three months, recording over 862,000 searches in April 2026 alone.

Part of the rise is undoubtedly linked to the rise of TikTok, with quick, minute-long tutorials that are easy to follow going viral almost every day.

@faceyogaexpert Reduce your frown lines the natural way! Do this daily for 1 minute 🪷 #faceyoga #faceyogaexpert #frownlines #11lines #forehead #tensionheadache #thirdeye #yogalover

It's also a huge part of K-beauty culture, so it was bound to make its way into our lives one way or another.

"Face Yoga should feel nurturing, controlled and balanced", Danielle advises of how to nail the perfect technique.

"Good posture, relaxed breathing and gentle pressure are key. It is also important to have clean hands, use slip on the skin when doing massage, and avoid forcing movements.

She adds: "There is no single perfect time to do it, it really depends on your routine and what your body and skin need.

"Some people love doing energising exercises or massage in the morning to boost circulation and reduce puffiness, while others prefer it in the evening to release jaw tension, soften expression lines and calm the nervous system before bed.

"Even a few minutes can be beneficial. I often say consistency is much more important than duration."

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