Is money ruining your friendships? The hidden strain of differing incomes

The bonds we forge with friends are often strengthened by shared experiences, from dining out and booking holidays to simply heading to the pub. However, as social plans become increasingly expensive, maintaining these connections can prove challenging, particularly when there’s a significant disparity in earnings among friends.

A recent survey of 2,000 adults across the UK has shed light on this growing strain, revealing that more than one in five (22 per cent) feel uneasy when friends propose activities that exceed their comfortable spending limit.

A further 20 per cent admitted these situations induce anxiety, underscoring the profound impact financial differences can have on friendships. The poll also identified key reasons why individuals shy away from candid financial discussions with their friends, including a fear of upsetting someone who may be struggling (24 per cent), concerns about being judged (16 per cent), or the apprehension of appearing "cheap" (11 per cent).

This research was commissioned by pension provider Aegon, as part of its Money: Mindshift campaign, which delves into the emotional and social dynamics influencing people’s attitudes towards money.

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Dr Tom Mathar, head of Money:Mindshift at Aegon, highlighted the findings, stating: "The research shows a clear link between silence and negative comparison. People often steer clear of money discussions to avoid awkwardness or fear of judgement, but that silence can undermine confidence."

Ignoring financial realities or succumbing to the pressure of "keeping up with the Joneses" can lead to significant personal cost. Dr Mathar offers practical advice on navigating friendship wage gaps with sensitivity:

Firstly, acknowledge the financial disparity rather than pretending it doesn't exist. "If you’re trying to keep up all the time and you’ve done a lot of work to perhaps convey the impression that there’s no difference and are constantly nudged into the better restaurants and the longer holidays, then you will inevitably end up spending much more than you can afford, which is a real financial risk," Dr Mathar warns.

He suggests being forthcoming, advising: "You can give away a bit about your financial situation through your lifestyle choices, such as where you go shopping, whether you’re renting, where you go on holiday etc. If you do this intentionally, hopefully you won’t be put in a situation by your friend where you are forced to say, ‘well, I can’t afford this’, because of the messages that you have indirectly conveyed previously."

Secondly, establish a social budget. Having a clear idea of your spending limits for social activities can help manage expectations. "Budgets are a great thing to have, and you don’t need a big budget for social time," Dr Mathar explains.

"You don’t always have to go to a big, fancy restaurant. You could just go for a picnic or cook for your friends at home, for example." He also recommends reflecting on personal priorities before setting a budget to ensure it aligns with individual needs.

Thirdly, prioritise open communication. When a suggestion for an outing exceeds your budget, it’s crucial to communicate this. "You could say something like, I’m happy to join, but could we do something simpler?" Dr Mathar suggests."Simple messages like this can diffuse a lot of tension and can convey what your budget is without mention numbers. Think about what you need to convey to your better-paid friend to make sure that you are staying within your means."

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Fourthly, proactively suggest cheaper alternatives. There are numerous enjoyable ways to socialise that don't require significant expenditure.

For instance, if colleagues propose an expensive lunch, you could offer: "I’m really keen to hang out with you guys, but I will skip the lunch and perhaps I could join you all for a walk afterwards?" This allows for continued social engagement without financial strain.

Fifthly, cultivate empathy. Understanding each other’s financial constraints and priorities is vital for maintaining strong bonds. "Compromise requires recognition and empathy on both sides," Dr Mathar notes. "In a good friendship, there’s empathy and a desire to avoid shame, so you want to think about what your friends would be comfortable with. The better earning friend should be consciously thinking, that plan might put my friend in a difficult situation, for example."

Finally, focus on shared values. Shifting the emphasis from financial disparities to emotional and intellectual connections can strengthen friendships.

Dr Mathar advises: "Don’t get caught up in moralising or weaponising the wage gap, by saying things like ‘people shouldn’t have that much money’, and try to put emphasise on the strong, common shared values that you’ve got instead."