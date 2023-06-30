The summer mocktail alternative as Gen Z are ditching alcohol

Summer has officially arrived and there is nothing better than enjoying a freezing cold refreshing drink on a hot day.

But the choice of beverage among Gen Z is increasingly becoming the alcohol-free kind, research shows.

UK alcohol sales fell 9 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, with a 10 per cent drop for beer, while sales of no-to-low-alcohol beverages rose 3 per cent, according to data from Nielsen UK, as per Bloomberg.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A National Health Service survey from 2021 found that almost two-thirds of 16- to 24-year-olds didn’t drink in the last week, this is up from 35 per cent in 1998.

While a 2019 Drinkaware survey on alcohol consumption found that 26 per cent of 16-to-25-year-olds are most likely to be non-drinkers, compared to 55-to-74-year-olds at 15 per cent.

With events such as Dry January, Sober Spring and Sober Summer, as well as TikTok videos on the subject (#SoberTok has 1.4 billion views), young people are more inclined to put down the drink in favour of a healthier lifestyle.

So much so, this cultural shift can be seen in our romantic lives too with the rise of "sober dating," for singletons who are looking for a more mindful dating experience.

This means more people are turning to non-alcoholic drinks when going out with their mates.



Consequently, many are looking for mocktail recipes, particularly with the sunny weather in the UK at the moment.

Now, Red Bull has released their new summer flavour Juneberry (apt for this month) and this can be a versatile non-alcoholic replacement for those seeking to ditch alcohol.





Red Bull's Spicy Raspberry Punch is alcohol-free and uses their new Juneberry summer edition flavour Red Bull

The energy drink company note that the fruity beverage can be enjoyed on its own, but they have also created a mocktail for people to try and enjoy themselves.

Their "Spicy Raspberry Punch" consists of:

A can of their Summer Edition Juneberry flavour (of course)

2 Jalapeno slices

1oz of lime juice

Small handful of raspberries

Simple Syrup to taste

Here are the following step on how to create the mocktail:

Combine raspberries and simple syrup to taste and mush them together Add the raspberry syrup you've made, the two jalapeno slices and 1oz of lime juice to the shaker Add ice and then shake the shaker Double-strain the mixture over your glass Then top the drink with the can of Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry flavour Garnish with a jalapeno slice

Watch the full video of the recipe here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.