10 Halloween costume ideas that perfectly sum up 2025

We're well into the month of October, so that means Halloween is fast approaching, with everyone planning on what costume to wear on October 31st.

Choosing a Halloween costume can be tricky, particularly given the endless amount of choice and especially if you're looking to go past your bog-standard blood on a shirt.

Here is some inspiration as to what you can dress up as for Halloween in 2025:

Kpop Demon Hunters

It's been one of the biggest films this year, so no doubt we'll be seeing many people dress up as the characters from the Netflix movie Kpop Demon Hunters.

From Rumi's purple braid to Abby Saja's floral shirt, there are some fun ways you can channel their looks into your costume.





Chappell Roan from 'The Subway' music video

Chappell Roan had a big musical moment with the release of her song 'The Subway' but also gained attention from her creative looks from the video, which included an outfit made to look like her signature red hair (as seen above).

Or if you're looking for an easier look to replicate, you can dress in a white shirt and trousers, with short red hair like Chappell does in the bridge of the song.





A Labubu

Loved by celebrities and trending on social media, Labubu's are probably the most 2025 thing you could dress up as for Halloween.

The small monster-like Pop Mart plush dolls have already served as outfit inspiration when Drag queen Joella, from Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race, walked the Emmy's red carpet dressed as a life-size Labubu doll.





Alexander Hamilton

As it is the 10th anniversary of the musical Hamilton, no doubt many fans of the production will be inspired to put on their Alexander Hamilton garb for Halloween.

We've already seen them do this for the hilarious trend earlier this year, where creators online recreated a sad part of the musical with an added comedic twist.

Katy Perry in space

Big year for space as a number of public figures, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, boarded the Blue Origin flight that lasted 11 minutes.

The event was ridiculed by social media users online, with people posting memes about the brief trip.

All you would need to recreate this look is a blue jumpsuit and some patches to attach to it.





Oasis

Finally, it was the year 2025 when Noel and Liam Gallagher reconciled to reunite Oasis.

What better way to commemorate this music milestone than dressing up as the Manchurian brothers for Halloween?

For Liam, you would need the trademark parka jacket and sunglasses, while for Noel, you'd need a button-up shirt, jeans, and his classic haircut.

Elphaba and Glinda

As the November 21 release date for Wicked: For Good gets closers, no doubt fans will be dressing up as Elephaba and Glinda for Halloween.

Green paint and a black dress are a must for Elphaba's while for Glinda, it is all about the pink.





The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three, had everyone in a chokehold this year and so it would make a great ensemble costume for a Halloween Party.



Plus, it's a wedding, so as long as the guys had a blue or grey suit and the girls had a white or floral dress, then this is a great low effort costume.





Sabrina Carpenter in 'Manchild' music video

Sabrina Carpenter has had a big year as she released her latest album Man's Best Friend, and so a lot of girls may have been inspired to wear her denim shorts, white shirt and high heels combo from her Manchild music video.





F1 driver

Formula 1 has been a major cultural talking point in 2025, thanks to the new F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Therefore, dressing up as your favourite F1 driver will be popular this year, and to get the fit, you'll need a bodysuit and iron on the sponsor labels and team branding.

