How to actually keep your home cool during a heatwave, according to experts

Parts of Europe and the UK are this week expected to experience a heatwave like no other (or, at least that's what we say every time it hits over 30 degrees).

Some places will see temperatures soar up to 40 degrees, and, with homes and offices less-well-equipped to deal with the heat than they should be, people are bracing themselves for what is set to be a rather sticky and uncomfortable few days.

You've probably Googled all of the hacks by now: Keeping the fan at the bottom of the bed, keeping the curtains closed, putting a bowl of ice in front of the fan - and yet, you're still here looking for more answers.

Well, there is one approach experts are championing that you may have not tried just yet, and it's actually a subtle nod to our ancestors: The caveman method.

Inspired by the Paleolithic period, it aims to mimic the dark, insulated conditions of caves.

“The instinct when temperatures rise is often to throw open every window in the house, but during the hottest hours that can actually make your home warmer," explains Joseph Holman, founder and CEO of Luton-based sustainable door and window company Green Doors.

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The Caveman Method works by preventing heat from getting inside in the first place.

"The best cooling system is often prevention. If you can stop heat entering your home, you reduce the need for fans, portable air conditioning units and other energy hungry appliances", he adds.

Holman was inspired by visiting traditional cave dwellings in Cappadocia, Turkey, where homes remain cool even during periods of intense, outdoor heat.

He said the same principle can help other European households prepare for hot weather: block heat before it enters the home, then ventilate only when outside temperatures fall.

"A cave is cool in heatwaves because it is dark and doesn't have direct sunlight or a direct entrance for the heat. You probably want to mimic that," says Holman.

"Reduce sunlight and stop the movement of the outside air inside. Even switching off the lights will help you with that."

He adds of how to create a more comfortable temperature in the long-term; "I would recommend investing in tinted film for windows to reflect the heat, as well as installing integral blinds as a smart way to control the temperature in your home.

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"You can install integral blinds without changing the doors and windows themselves, simply by changing the glazing units.

"They are a great space saver and will last longer than external blinds, which can be damaged much more easily."

Here are his top hacks for embracing the caveman method, and keeping your home cool this summer...

1. Close blinds and curtains before rooms heat up

Blocking direct sunlight can significantly reduce solar heat gain, particularly on south and west-facing windows.

2. Open windows strategically

Keep windows closed during the hottest part of the day and open them during cooler early morning and evening periods to encourage natural ventilation.

3. Reduce unnecessary indoor heat sources

Switch off lights and appliances where possible, as they generate additional heat inside the home.

4. Use external shading where possible

Awnings, canopies, shutters, trees and planting can all help block sunlight before it reaches windows.

5. Invest in long term, passive cooling improvements

Modern glazing, integral blinds, reflective glass and other heat management solutions can help homes remain cooler naturally, without increasing energy consumption.

Let's ride this out together.

Why not read...

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