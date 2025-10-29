It's finally the season to wrap up, but that doesn't mean we're losing our style spark, as cult Gen Z-favourite brand, House of Sunny, has just released a limited edition knitwear range championing the brightest and boldest fruits - and it's all for charity.

Teaming up with Innocent drinks and Age UK, the brand has designed five new jumpers and cardigans inspired by the smoothie brand's most-loved ingredients, reborn into House of Sunny's signature silhouettes and nostalgic patterns.

Not only are they scrumptious on the eye, but given the nature of the charity partnership, they've enlisted the help of real Age UK knitters aged 69–85 to model the collection alongside British TV royalty, Prue Leith.

It's a natural step up from Innocent and Age UK's long-running partnership 'The Big Knit', which has raised over £3.6 million since its inception in 2003, and would see knitters create tiny hats for the juice bottles that would go into supermarkets. 30p from each sale then goes towards helping with community support for the older generation.

House of Sunny, born in Hackney, East London in 2011, has become the uniform of every 'it' celeb (in the form of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid to name but a few), and their sell-out Hockney dress has retained its viral momentum over the years; securing the brand's legacy in the UK fashion scene.

The knits in the new capsule range feature 150 of each new product (so they're truly limited edition), each illustrated with strawberry, cherry, mango, lemon, and pineapple motifs.

"This is iconic!", one fan reacted to the news. "These are so cute", another echoed.

Kendall Jenner wears House of Sunny's Hockney dress Kendall Jenner

"We wanted to stay true to our DNA, which is colour and optimism, while opening the door to new people", House of Sunny founder, Sunny Williams, tells indy100.

"The Big Knitwear collection itself is full of unapologetically playful prints, zesty cardigans with bold stripes, and on-trend gingham with fruity motifs. It wasn't about changing who we are, just sharing our world with a wider audience in a fun, approachable way."

"Partnering with Innocent felt natural; it’s playful, kind-hearted, and has a real sense of purpose, which we love," Williams adds of why it felt the perfect fit to debut a charity collection.

"As a brand, we pride ourselves on designing such wearable products. This campaign has beautifully highlighted how fashion can bring generations together.

"It proves that fashion can do more than just look good; it can do good too and be a common ground across all ages."

Innocent/House of Sunny

When quizzed on his favourite piece from the collection, he quips "The Lemon Knit - it’s nostalgic, joyful, and captures the spirit of the collab", nodding that he'd love to see the likes of TikTok's own Nara Smith donning it.

Fashion fans can try their luck at getting hold of one of the knitwear pieces via a giveaway on @innocent, with drops landing until 4 November 2025. Giveaway entrants will also have the opportunity to donate to Age UK through a donation link at innocentdrinks.co.uk.

