All-expenses-paid ‘influencer academy’ for aspiring travel TikTokers has launched

76 per cent of travel choices are impacted by social media, and 57 per cent of Gen Z would become influencers given the opportunity, so it makes total sense that a new 'travel influencer academy' has opened its doors - and that dream could only be a few clicks away.

Beautiful Destinations is the agency behind some of the biggest and best travel campaigns on the planet, and they're launching a new 'academy' that trains wannabe travel content creators to film, edit, and build their own brand - all-expenses-paid.

And where better to do all that than Dubai? It's the influencer capital of the world, after all.

The initiative, which is backed by the tourism board, hopes to ‘set new global benchmarks’ for travel content, and attract more content creators to the UAE, following the launch of their 'golden visa' (a new visa that allows influencers to live in the UAE sponsorship-free), and a Dhs150 million government support fund.

The three month course, which will welcome four aspiring internet sensations, focuses on key topics essential to building a successful social media brand, including marketing, video editing, branding, and cinematography, as well as “professional ethics and acumen" in Dubai's tourism industry.

What's more, you don't need to be from the UAE to apply either, as you'll be put up in an all-expenses paid luxury apartment, earn a liveable salary and get invited to Dubai’s “most stunning and exclusive locations, normally reserved for celebrities and royalty.”

“We started Beautiful Destinations as a passion project with nothing more than a post on Instagram and have grown into a global business, working with the very best in the travel and tourism industry”, reveals Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and founder of BeautifulDestinations.

“I want to share what I’ve learned with the next generation and give others the chance to experience the coolest career in the world. And there’s no better city than Dubai - which has inspired Beautiful Destinations’ creators since our earliest days - to do this in. You don’t need to be an expert to apply – we’re looking for raw, hidden talent”, adds Jauncey.

The expected modules for the course are as follows:

Mastery of audio-visual content creation across multiple platforms

Cinematography, shots and movement including sequences and transitions

All aspects of post-production from editing and grading, to narrative, music and sound design

Emerging technologies and VFX including AI-assisted content creation and CGI

Strategic understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement

Tourism industry knowledge and destination marketing principles

Professional ethics and business acumen

The first three-month stint will begin in May, and content enthusiasts are now able to apply for a place (there'll be another round later in the year if you don't get chance the first time.

Plus, once you've completed the course, you'll have a pipeline to a potential career with Beautiful Destinations too.

The only requirements are that you're over 18, and have a passion for travel.

To apply, you'll need to upload a 60-second video to your Instagram feed showing your perspective on travel, culture, or adventure. You should tag @beautifuldestinations and @visitdubai, as well as use the hashtag #BDacademy.

Then, just fill out this application with a link to your post.

Sign us up immediately.

