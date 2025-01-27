'Influencer voice' is changing how we speak - and making everyone sound the same

An expert has explained how the “influencer voice” is making everyone on social media sound the same and is even altering the way we speak.

With the rise of the influencer culture , it seems that people are beginning to notice that many people, particularly from the UK, have developed a specific way of speaking.

The issue was pointed out by British singer-songwriter Cassyette, who posted a viral clip on TikTok remarking on the influencer voice that she has observed, with UK influencers talking up at the end of every sentence, as though they’re asking a question.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, she asked: “Guys serious question, is it just me, or is there this new influencer voice that English influencers specifically use?”

Mimicking the voice, she continued: “It sounds like I’m asking you a question, which might be really confusing, but I’m actually not.

"I’m just going up at the end of every sentence. Like, what is this voice?”

@cassyette No shade am I missing a trick?

Judging by the comments, she is not the first to notice it, nor is she the only person it seems to frustrate.

“It irritates me so much,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “It drives me nuts!!!”

Someone else suggested: “I think there’s a TikTok shop accent. People trying to sound enthusiastic about selling something but they’re dead in the eyes.”

The technical term for the influencer voice is “uptalk”, with linguistics professor Christopher Strelluf from the University of Warwick explaining that it is used as a “floor-holding strategy”.

And, it seems that uptalk, among female influencers, may well shape the way we speak in the future.

He added: “In general, the way young women use language is the future of the way language evolves. So any changes we hear by young women are probably the future of English.”

It comes after reports that a new dialect has been emerging from certain parts of Miami due to cultural intermingling between Spanish and English speakers.

