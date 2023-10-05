Influencer claims these seven words can prove your partner is cheating

A woman has claimed there a seven words that can prove that your partner is cheating on you.

In a video on Instagram, influencer Mariah Fernando, who has more than 231,000 followers, said any man who uses the phrase “Go ahead and believe what you want” when confronted about being unfaithful probably has been.

“If you’re confronting your man for cheating and he says [that], I hate to break it to you ladies, but that man is guilty. He is guilty,” she added.

Commenting on her video, it's safe to say people were divided in their response.

Some clearly didn't agree with her, with one writing: "No it doesn’t it means you’ve accused him so many times he doesn’t care anymore."





"If you think someone is cheating just leave," advised another. "Don’t play games like you’re Sherlock Holmes. Usually the accuser is the guilty one anyway."



And a third said: "So is a woman if she gives the same answer."

Some were more on board with her claim, with one saying: “I agree because if he was innocent he would be aggressively defending himself."

It doesn't sound like an exact science to us, but maybe it is something to look out for...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.