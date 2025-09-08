Japan’s ‘boyfriend rental’ service has women convinced they don’t need love

Anyone who's dating will never hesitate to tell you about how finding the perfect partner can often feel like the trenches - but Japan may just have the solution, because you can now pay to rent a boyfriend without the commitment.

It's nothing seedy and intimacy is off limits, but rather it's a popular option for tourists who want an authentic relationship experience while solo travelling, or want someone to hang out with while they do excursions.

There are a number of boyfriend rental platforms out there, but one we checked made the process of buying your date easier than buying groceries.

The website lists a number of 'cast members', which come with a whole load of personal details - from birthdays, to height, and even their blood type (no, really) - as well as how much it costs to hang out with them by the hour.

The average price per hour was ¥6,000, which is approximately £29.99, or $40.

Plus, you'll be the one footing the bill for anything you choose to do together; whether that's go out for lunch, or book an activity.

While it may seem dystopian, as part of the boyfriend experience, your new beau will also be able to hold your hand, hug you, or pay you compliments during your time together.

One content creator, Seerasan, documented her own boyfriend rental journey, and paid $200 to spend the day taking cute photobooth photos and going for lunch with a man she'd never met.





@seerasan1 Renting a boyfriend in Japan was suoer fun… Would you do it? 😏💘 thanks @成海【レンタル彼氏】 #japan #japanlife #rentalboyfriend #fyp #tokyo

"I low-key had so much fun", she tells the camera as she shares footage of them hugging and playing in an arcade - admitting she even extended their time together for another hour.

"This is too pricey to get addicted", she acknowledged.

"Honestly this looks like so much fun and seems convenient. Why can’t we have this in the US?", one person wrote in response.

"What if I fell in love with him at the end of the day?", another queried.

"2 hours is about my max tolerance for relationships w/boys so this sounds perfect!", a third joked.

Are relationship rentals about to catch on? It could be heading that way.

