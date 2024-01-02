Twitch streamer captures moment earthquake strikes Japan during live broadcast

A Japanese Twitch streamer was on a live broadcast during the moment a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the central part of the country.

Shiori_Japan1 held her phone up to the camera as an alert warning of the earthquake began blaring out, just seconds before the room began to shake.

She appeared to run away, leaving the stream running, as the room around her jolted.

The streamer has confirmed that she is safe.

