Just Eat is giving away free food items every day over the Bank Holiday weekend

There’s even more of a reason to celebrate the upcoming bank holiday as Just Eat is extending its ongoing Freebie Friday promotion, giving away free food items every day over the weekend.



Known to foodies as ‘Freebie Friday’, Just Eat is giving super savers the chance to enjoy freebies for four days from Friday 24th May to Monday 27th May, when they order from one of the participating restaurants and stores, and the minimum spend is met.

Plus, as there’s no limit to the amount of orders per day, Brits can get their hands on these items whenever they want

Whatever the nation is craving, Brits can get their hands on tasty freebies throughout the day, be it breakfast or lunch, dinner or brunch. McDonald’s lovers everywhere can enjoy a Hash Brown with their morning munch, and after 11am feast on free 6 piece Chicken McNuggets® or cool down with a free Mini McFlurry®.

Meanwhile, those who fancy a lunchtime pick-me-up can enjoy a free Sausage Roll from Greggs or even something spicy with free Chilli Cheese Bites from Burger King®.

Further free items up for grabs include: Pizza Hut Delivery Wedges, Creams Milk Chocolate Cookie Dough, Tortilla Tortilla Chips, Zizzi Garlic Bread, Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken Tender Strips, Oodles Chinese Vegetable Spring Rolls, and Frankie & Benny’s Mozzarella Sticks.

When they order, Just Eat users will be presented with the option to add the free item when the minimum spend is met. Order directly through the Just Eat app, or online. Download the app here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

