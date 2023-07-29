Woman with 'extreme' chest 'restricted from running' and 'can't go on rollercoasters'

A woman who has splashed out more than £29,000 ($38,000 USD) to “super size” her breasts says her chest is so large, she often wears three bras and can’t go on rollercoasters.

Katy Ann had her first boob job when she was just 20 years old, going from a natural C to a double D cup.

The model has since gone under the knife to expand her breasts three more times, as well as having two butt augmentations, skin-tightening surgery, and non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox and lip fillers.

But she’s not bothered about the costs, because she isn’t picking up the tab.

"My breasts cost $38,000 but I’ve spent around $100,000 on surgery in total – and a majority of it was funded by sugar daddies,” Katy Ann, who is an investor and is getting her real estate license, told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

"If I have the time, money, and ambition to change my body, and I can safely do it – then why not?

"I wasn’t born 'perfect' so thank goodness for gyms, hair stylists, nutritionists and surgeons.

Despite loving her new look, Katy's extreme breasts do come with some challenges.

She said: "Tops that aren’t made of spandex or a stretchy material are incredibly hard to fit properly into.

"I just can’t walk into any lingerie store or section and buy bras.

"There are a few shops that carry my size or I need to have custom-made bras/tops by a tailor.

"My surgeon also restricted me from running.

"My breast weighs well over 10 pounds – high-impact activities and weight will make my boobs super saggy.

"When I do exercise, I will wear two bras and a sports bra for maximum support.

"I’ve gone to 'all adults' pools and dealt with a lot of attention, good and bad, because of my body.

"Also going on roller coasters is tricky.

"The shoulder restraint squishes my enormous boobs and the few times I did go on a roller coaster there was an element of new excitement because I was worried the shoulder restraint didn’t lock properly."





Despite these issues, Katy Ann says her look is worth the sacrifice.

She said: "I understood going into this super busty lifestyle certain things and activities in my life would need to be modified, if not stopped.

"That’s the way life is.

"Sometimes you have to give other things up to get what you want."

At this moment in time, she has no current plans to go under the knife again but “never say never”.

Katy Ann, from Texas, US, added: "I’m happy… for now.

“I never say never.

"I make plans and God laughs, so who knows?

"I could wake up tomorrow and start removing all my plastic surgery or I could go get more.





"One thing I would like to point out is that yes, I am totally and completely aware that my breast augmentations are extreme.

"This look is certainly an acquired aesthetic taste.

"But with the advances of modern medicine, I can have a breast reduction anytime and not look so outlandish.

“At this point in my life, I personally am enjoying them.

"The day they bring more grief than joy is the day I’ll change them.

“And if I do ever get rid of my implants, at least I won’t be paying for it myself.”

