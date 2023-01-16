Lena The Plug's podcast has an x-rated ending with every guest

Well, we won’t be tuning in on our morning commute, that’s for sure. But fans of adult content might be interested to know more about an unorthodox podcast called Plug Talk.

The show, hosted by YouTuber Adam Grandmaison (known as Adam22) and his fiancée, fellow content creator Lena Nersesian (aka Lena The Plug), sees the couple interview female adult film actors.

Its unique selling point? At the end of each episode, the pair have sex with their guest.

Excerpts of the interviews are available on YouTube, but the uncut versions are, unsurprisingly, available exclusively on OnlyFans.

Grandmaison and Nersesian launched the podcast in November 2021, and within a month Plug Talk had allegedly reached the top 0.02 per cent of accounts on the platform.

Grandmaison, who is also known for his ‘No Jumper’ podcast, tweeted about the X-rated achievement at the time, adding sentimentally: “My girl and I had a dream of a podcast where we could b**g the guests after the interview and we made it happen.

“Follow your dreams.”

Their show should not be confused with another of the same name which is available on Spotify and Apple.

The other Plug TalkPlug Talk, hosted by a man called Rari, whose most recent episode dates back to March 2020, touts itself as “your daily dose of positivity”.

Rari claims his series “centres around motivating you to get up and work on yourself”.

And though we imagine his content is a little different to Nersesian and Grandmaison’s, we’re sure he’d promote that “follow your dreams” mantra, too.

