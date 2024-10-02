Summer is now over, the seasons are changing - and according to Bumble, the 'Lover Girl' is back this Autumn.

New research from women-first dating app Bumble reveals that three-in-five (60 per cent) of UK women surveyed identify as 'Lover Girls' - women who embrace romance with wholehearted enthusiasm.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of these 'Lover Girls' feel that romantic gestures aren't celebrated enough, and more than one-in-three (37 per cent) in the UK view Autumn as the season of romance.

Does this mean the ‘Lover Girl’ has returned?

What are the characteristics of a 'Lover Girl'?

The majority of women (60 per cent) and more than half of UK men (54 per cent) identify as ‘Lover Girls/Boys', defined by their strong romantic tendencies and clear understanding of their relationship desires.

Thoughtfulness (51 per cent), passion (51 per cent), caring (45 per cent) and affection (42 per cent) are some of their key traits in their approach to love.

Both 'Lover Girls' and 'Lover Boys' alike prioritise deep emotional connections.

'Lover Girls' in particular emphasise the importance of having their affection not only understood but fully reciprocated by their partner (48 per cent), with the most desired trait being a sense of humour (48 per cent) followed closely by passion (46 per cent) and strong communication skills (45 per cent).

Where has the 'Lover Girl' been?

Bumble’s Sex and Relationships Expert, Dr Caroline West, explained: “The 'Lover Girl' has never gone away but she has often gone under-appreciated. Being confident and intentional when you date can be a really attractive quality.

"Bumble’s research suggests we’re embracing our emotions this year, with more than a third of people being more intentional about getting what they want when it comes to romance and dating. It’s historically been a bit ‘uncool’ to admit that you are romantic - but this shouldn’t be the case, so now is the time to drop being ‘coy’ and embrace a season for lovers.”

Why are people turning to romance?

The ‘Lover Girl’ archetype is more relevant than ever, reflecting a shift towards intentional and authentic connections.

Bumble's recent findings show nearly half (47 per cent) of singletons are more clear about their dating goals than last year.

More than a third (40 per cent) are focusing on the quality, not quantity, of dates and almost half (44 per cent) are seeking something serious and committed more than before.

Gen Z is leading this rise in romance, with more than a third (38 per cent) eager to dive into the realm of love. In fact, gestures once deemed cliché are making a comeback, with unexpected gifts (43 per cent), forehead kisses (42 per cent) and handwritten notes (38 per cent) all on the rise, highlighting a renewed passion for heartfelt connections.