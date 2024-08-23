These are the 'Songs of the Summer' according to TikTok

TikTok announced its songs of the summer both in the UK and globally.

There is always a debate on which tune is the decorated song of the summer but now the social media platform has new data on what music has proven popular by its users.

Nasty by Tinashe is the UK's song of the summer for 2024, which first went viral back in April, when it was used on a video, by British dancer Nate de Winer.



The clip went viral with over 13 million views with celebrities such as Meghan Trainor and Kehlani praising the song and even some stars like Christina Aguilera and Janet Jackson recreated the dance.

Additionally, the song was also used in the viral 'Is somebody going to match my freak?' trend.

Although the song peaked at number 66 in the UK charts, and 61 in the US, it has amassed over 121 million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, in second and third place are Blood Orange's Champagne Coas and Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby.

Sabrina Carpenter is having quite the year as reflected by two of her songs making the top 10 - with Please, Please, Please in the number five spot and Espresso at number 10.

Elsewhere, the global chart has Tinashe's Nasty in second place with Cris MJ and Floyymeno topping the list with their track Gata Only.

Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby is third again, and Sabrina Carpenter's Please, Please, Please appears in fifth but surprisingly her hit Espresso did not make the list.

Here are both the lists in full:

UK songs of the summer:

Tinashe – Nasty Blood Orange – Champagne Coast Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby Leostaytrill and Mr Reload It – Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather Central Cee & Lil Baby – Band4Band Myles Smith – Stargazing Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Global songs of the summer:

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – Gata Only Tinashe – Nasty Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather Sevdaliza – Alibi Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please El Alfa, Nfasis – Este Lay Bankz – Tell Ur Girlfriend Luis R Conriquez, Neton Vega – Si No Quieres No Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido





