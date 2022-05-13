A marriage therapist has shared her insight into what she hears women complain about the most when it comes to troubles in their relationship.

Corrin Voeller (@corrinthecounselor) from Minnesota has gone viral after she explained how women moan about having to always tell their husbands what they need to be doing in terms of the division of household duties.

In her video, Voeller explains how this is an example of "active responsibility," versus "passive responsibility," where the women are the former and men are the latter, causing tension in the relationship as a result.

"Active responsibility would be you looking around the house for things you could do and taking responsibility for the things that need to happen within the house," she explained.

"Passive responsibility would be being available to help — but waiting for somebody to tell you what needs to be done."





She then asks viewers which option they take when it comes to household chores and childcare.

"This is one of the top things I hear from women as a complaint, saying that their husbands are waiting for them to tell them what needs to be done.

"And they're really looking for a partner in life who is actively responsible for the house and for the children — and not waiting for their wife to tell them what to do," Voeller added.

Since posting her insightful knowledge, Voeller's video from September last year has received 1.5m views, 146,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from women who the marriage therapist's analysis from their own personal experience.

One person wrote: "I can’t even send this TikTok to my husband because he will say I’m being passive-aggressive but this passive versus active approach Is a marriage prob[lem]."

"Yup. After 26 years, I realized I was better off on my own. Now he's having to figure out how to take care of himself. I don't miss him," another person said.

Someone else added: "I have active responsibility of my family's whole existence. And this is why I'm simply LOSING MY MIND."

"Omg it’s so exhausting!!!! And glad I’m not alone in dealing with this with their spouses," a fourth person commented.

