5 Bad Bunny songs you need to know before the Super Bowl half-time show

We're just days away from a history-making Super Bowl with Bad Bunny poised to take the stage for the coveted Half-Time show. All that's left to do now, is predict which tracks he could be playing.

He recently won Album of the Year at the Grammys for his album 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' - the first Spanish-language album to receive the accolade, but he's been prominent in the Latin pop scene long before that.

His collaborations with the likes of J Balvin, Cardi B, and Myke Towers have already made him a force to be reckoned with, and with six albums to his name, there's no shortage of hits to aggravate Conservative Americans with.

In fact, fans of the Puerto Rican are so excited for his debut, that many have taken to social media to share that Bad Bunny's Super Bowl booking has inspired them to pick up learning Spanish; not least because he warned SNL viewers back in October that they'd have no idea what he's saying otherwise.

So, what can we expect to hear? Well, whether you're a seasoned fan or just looking to get familiar, here are 5 songs we think will almost definitely make an appearance on the Half-Time setlist...

1. NUEVAYoL

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Taken from Bad Bunny's Grammy-winning album, this track samples 1975 salsa classic "Un Verano en Nueva York" by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, and instantly became a radio hit. The music video highlights Puerto Rican diaspora and critiques Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.

2. I Like It

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It's thought that J Balvin will be at the Super Bowl, so it's likely we could see an appearance on stage from him for his 2018 hit with Bad Bunny and Cardi B. The song spent seven weeks in the top 10 of the charts when it was released, and 16 weeks in the top 20.

3. PERRO NEGRO

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS released and propelled Bad Bunny to new heights of mainstream success, fans turned to his older music for inspiration - with this track telling the story of a woman who's just ditched her relationship and found freedom at Perro Negro, an exclusive nightclub in Medellín, Colombia, known as a "temple of perreo" (reggaeton dancing), racking up over one billion streams.

4. MONACO

- YouTube www.youtube.com

MONACO, released in 2023, is an ode to Bad Bunny's new-found success and life of luxury. It's since gone viral on social media multiple times for anyone needing an excuse to unapologetically flaunt the finer things in life...

5. DtMF

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Another viral hit, this sentimental number taken from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is a reflection on not taking as many pictures as he'd wished during some of his biggest memories, including during his life in Puerto Rico. It went on to top the Billboard Global 200, Global Excl. US, and TikTok Billboard Top 50 charts.

Why not read...

Bad Bunny fans race to learn Spanish ahead of half-time show - for one poignant reason

Bad Bunny seems to send message after MAGA backlash to Super Bowl half-time show

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter