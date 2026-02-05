Melania Trump has been slammed for promoting her new documentary movie at a government event for freed hostage victims.

Last week, Melania’s self-titled documentary was released. The film, which Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to make and an additional $35 million to promote, has been excoriated by some critics as “ propaganda ”.

Despite Amazon’s astronomical marketing budget, First Lady Melania Trump appeared to try to promote the film even more at an official government event at the White House.

Yesterday (4 February), Melania Trump invited former Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel to the White House.

During the event, she told press and reporters that she and Aviva Siegel had a meeting in January 2025, which was “captured on camera and available to see” in her film.

“It was [an] emotional meeting, and it is captured on camera and available to see in my new film, ‘Melania’.”

Later, during questions from reporters, Melania Trump was pulled up on why she felt it appropriate to promote her film.

Melania Trump replied: “This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages, of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, DC, and they called me. They said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. That’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

“More lies. More receipts,” someone replied.

Another wrote: “LMAOOOOOO THE WAY ITS NOT EVEN SUBTLE.”

Someone else said: “Disgusting. Disgraceful. Par for the course in America 2026.”

“Good question from @betsy_klein (the reporter),” one person responded online.













Another said: “She’s finally getting questioned.”

