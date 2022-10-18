About 22 per cent of millennials and 19 per cent of Gen Zers have gone into debt because they spend too much on dates.

Against a backdrop of surging inflation in the US, the latest Lending Tree survey - which polled 1,578 US consumers on their dating habits - found that the average American spends about $91 per date.

“Everything is getting more expensive,” chief credit analyst Matt Schulz told the New York Post. “It’s not just the new clothes, roses, ride-share, fancy dinner, concerts or the after-show coffee — it’s all of it. Even a quiet night at home with a bottle of wine and some takeout is pricier than it used to be.

“The extra cost of each of these things individually may not be earth-shattering, but added together, they can be a very big deal, especially when you’re living on a budget.”

The survey found that nearly 1 in 5 Americans are going on fewer dates because of inflation. Another 14 per cent are also trying to spend less on dates.

It may sound disheartening but love and hope triumphs over the cost of living crisis. The survey found that 61 per cent of respondents said there dating habits hadn’t changed and 32 per cent said they would still go on a date even if they can’t afford it.

But those who do may find themselves a bit red-faced. 6 per cent reported they have had their card declined on a first date.

“Dating has always been expensive,” Schulz said. “Throw rampant inflation into the mix and it can make an already challenging situation even tougher.”



“Millennials are already in an expensive time of life, and inflation isn’t making that any easier,” he said.

“They may already have kids. They may be drowning in student loan debt and probably have a higher rent payment than they did when they were younger.”

The cost of living crisis really hits.

