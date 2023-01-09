These are the best mocktails to get you through Dry January

Dry January is in full swing, and with those going sober seeking alternatives to their favourite tipples, mocktails are back in the midst of their yearly spike.

'The Sting' is one mocktail in particular that's got people talking this year, combining jalapeno, pineapple, and mint, for a savoury pick-me-up with a spicy kick.

The 'Fire Fest' is another popular choice, as a non-alcoholic alternative to a blood orange martini.

Classics including the virgin mojito, and the passion fruit martini are all still firm favourites too.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters