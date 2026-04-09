The Molly-Mae x Adidas collab has officially dropped – here’s a closer look

Molly-Mae’s much-anticipated collaboration with Adidas has officially dropped, with pieces available to shop now.

Instead of lifting styles straight from her Behind It All docuseries, the limited-edition release sees her rework two of the brand’s iconic silhouettes: the Superstar II and the Samba.

Working closely with the German label, the 26-year-old played a key role in shaping the creative direction, putting her own stamp on two bespoke designs that feel very in line with her signature, neutral-led aesthetic.

Let’s take a closer look...

@beccamonaghan First look at the Adidas x Molly Mae collaboration. ✨ We’ve got two reworks of the brand’s iconic silhouettes: the Superstar II and the Samba. Speaking about the collaboration, Molly-Mae called it a "true dream". "Being so closely involved in the design process and creating products that feel fun, timeless, and an authentic extension of my own personal style has been the best experience. I am so excited to see how others style them in their own way," she shared. #adidas #mollymae #samba #superstar #pr





The adidas Originals x Molly-Mae Samba

The Samba has had a softer refresh.

A matcha-green upper is paired with off-white three stripes and the usual gum sole, while the same double-lace detail appears here too – this time in off-white and a subtle soft pink.

Adidas





The adidas Originals x Molly-Mae Superstar II

The Superstar II comes through in a soft cream-white, finished with deep brown three stripes and heel detailing.

The standout is the double-lace detail (done in warm, latte-inspired tones), which gives the classic shell-toe a more styled, slightly directional edge without straying too far from its roots.

Adidas

Speaking about the collaboration, Molly-Mae called it a "true dream".

"Being so closely involved in the design process and creating products that feel fun, timeless, and an authentic extension of my own personal style has been the best experience. I am so excited to see how others style them in their own way," she shared.

You can shop the two trainers at select Adidas stores (London, Carnaby Street, White City, Battersea, Stratford and Manchester), online at Adidas.co.uk (currently sold out at the time of writing) and select retailers (Asos, JD Sports and Office).

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