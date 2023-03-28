The most expensive McDonald’s burgers across the world today mapped

You can go pretty much anywhere in the world and stumble upon a McDonald's with over 40,000 locations globally, it's not hard to stop the iconic "M" sign.

Though menu items differ from depending on what country you're in, staples like the Big Mac and Happy Meal are available everywhere.

However the prices of the items vary - even across different US states - meanwhile rising inflation has resulted in price hikes on consumer goods everywhere, and McDonald's is no exception.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The famous Big Mac burger has skyrocketed 125 per cent since 1996.

Now, researchers at CashNetUSA have mapped the price of a Big Mac around the world by using McDonald's website and local delivery apps.

Here is a map that shows where customers pay the most and least for the iconic burger around the world:

Big Mac

The price of a Big Mac around the world CashNetUSA/NeoMan Studios

The Big Mac was invented back in 1967 by Uniontown McDonald’s franchisee Jim Delligatti in order to feed steelworkers left hungry by the standard cheeseburger and it has since become one of the world's most famous burgers.

When it comes to buying a Big Mac, the countries that will set you back the most for one are Liechtenstein and Switzerland that share the world’s most expensive price ($7.75)

The United States has the 19th most expensive Big Mac in the world ($5.35).



Meanwhile, the cheapest price of a Big Mac is $1.91 in Pakistan.





Happy Meal

The price of a Happy Meal around the world CashNetUSA/NeoMan Studios

The Happy Meal has international roots, with the children's menu item being partially thought up by Guatemalan McDonald’s operator Yolanda Fernandez de Cofiño in 1977.

Today, the Guatemalan Happy Meal costs $4.87, making it more expensive than in two-thirds of Happy Meal-serving nations.

Pakistan ($1.91) and Egypt ($2.12) are the cheapest countries to get a Happy Meal and are also the cheapest places to get a Big Mac too.

While similar to the Big Mac, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are the most expensive place to buy a Happy Meal at $8.17.





Most expensive McDonald's item from every country

The most expensive McDonald's item in every country CashNetUSA/NeoMan Studios

If you're looking to splurge on fast food, here are some of the most expensive McDonald's items in every country

Seven out of the 10 countries with the most expensive burgers are in Europe.

France’s Triple Cheddar and Double Beef burger is the number one with most expensive McDonald's item, which costs $15.70.

This includes massive stack of beef and cheese carries a calorie intake of 1336 kcal as well as crispy fried onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

In joint second place come Liechtenstein and Switzerland with their Big Tasty Double Bacon for $13.31.

It's big and tasty thanks to the addition of beef and bacon, along with tomatoes, lettuce, and a special smoky sauce (1001 Kcal).

Across the pond in the US, the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder With Cheese is the priciest item on the menu at $6.42.

It includes a Quarter Pound 100 per cent beef patty comes with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, pickle slices, onions, mustard and ketchup inside the classic Quarter Pounder bun (850 Kcal).

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.