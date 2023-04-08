'Phone Zone': the new dating term and how to get out of it, according to Hinge

With dating apps, texting matches is often the easiest way people connect but moving from this stage to a real in-person date can sometimes be tricky.

The question is how long is too long to ask the person you’re texting on a date?

Well, this conundrum is what dating app Hinge has described as the "Phone Zone," and it turns out this happens to the best of us with more than half (51 per cent) of daters having found themselves there in the past 3 months alone.

Now, Hinge experts are sharing advice on how singleton can escape Phone Zone once and for all this Spring.

Here is all the information you need to know about this new dating term:

​What is the Phone Zone?​ The "Phone Zone" is when you constantly text someone you’re interested in without ever meeting in person.

Why does it matter? It matters because daters want to get off their phones and meet in person, but they’re waiting too long to schedule a date. While 62 per cent of Hinge daters feeling ready to schedule a date after 3 days of chatting, only a THIRD (34 per cent) actually plan a date within 3 days. So being "Phone Zone" isn't an uncommon experience.

What is Hinge’s advice? To put it simply: Don’t wait! Schedule the date, before it's too late! Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury (she/her), has revealed some tips on how daters can avoid falling into the Phone Zone this Spring.

Tips on how to avoid falling into the Phone Zone: Suggest a date after three days of chatting: Since 62 per cent of Hinge daters feel ready to schedule a date after three days.

Don’t text too much before the first date: Save some topics to discover in person!

Test your assumptions: Perhaps you feel like three days of chatting isn’t enough, and you only meet up with people after a few weeks of chatting.

Why? Remember that great textual chemistry doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll vibe in person. Wouldn’t you rather figure that out sooner? It doesn’t hurt to try a different approach by meeting earlier!

Try a virtual date first: If you want a vibe-check of your compatibility before you meet up in person, start with a video date. They’re a safe, low-pressure way to connect.

