This pilot's final message after 32 years of flying is a tear-jerker

A pilot who served 32 years at American Airlines has gone viral for his emotional speech as he celebrated his final flight to Chicago.

Jeff Fell was filmed taking to the plane's PA to round off his last trip, joking that the 'majority of his family' had booked tickets on it.

However, the real tear-jerker came when Fell thanked his wife, adding: "She has been the solid rock in our foundation in our lives and our marriage."

"I love you and look forward to the next chapter in our lives. And welcome aboard everybody."