During a recent press conference in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump once again claimed he scored “perfect” on a cognitive test, brushing off growing concerns about his health.

“I got every answer right,” Trump said, referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment taken earlier this year.

For months, reporters and observers have noted instances of slurred speech, unexplained bruising on his hand - often covered by heavy makeup - and pressed the White House for clarity. So far, those inquiries have been largely rebuffed.

