Calvin Harris makes major confession about when DJs play 'live' on TV

Calvin Harris has shocked fans with a new confession about his live TV performances - and it's worse than just pressing play on a laptop.

The Scottish legend appeared on Kiss Fm where he recalled a Jonathan Ross Show appearance alongside Tinie Tempah, where he found himself with not much to do.

"I wasn't even playing the song on the CDJs I couldn't even do that as it was running off a track" he said. "I just put drum and bass on and listened to DJ Zinc the whole time."

"They're clapping along and I'm listening to some like...Ragga tune."

