Hasan Piker responds after being accused of using a shock dog collar

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker faced a wave of criticism after a viral clip showed his dog, Kaya, yelp mid‑stream as Piker appeared to reach toward something.

Critics alleged he had activated a shock collar to force the dog to stay put.

Hasan firmly denied the claims, insisting that Kaya merely “clipped” her foot on the bed and that he did not use any shock device.

He further clarified that the collar Kaya wears has a vibration mode, AirTag tracking, and a flashlight, but no shock function.

Despite his explanation, the footage and the nature of the allegations have fuelled heated debate and scrutiny online.

