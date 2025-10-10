Trump branded ‘sad and needy’ after slamming Obama’s Nobel peace prize win

President Donald Trump sparked backlash after revisiting his long-standing gripe over Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking from the White House, Trump questioned what Obama had “even done” to deserve the honour, calling the award “a total joke.”

Social media quickly lit up, with Trump critic and journalist Mehdi Hasan calling Trump “sad and needy,” accusing him of obsessing over his predecessor’s achievements.

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly complained about not receiving the prize himself, despite multiple nominations.

Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize today (October 10) for her work in “promoting peace” in Latin America at a time when “democracy is under threat”.



