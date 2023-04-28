The PR disaster-prone fast-fashion company PrettyLittleThing – which has previously been criticised for posting a ‘branded’ tribute to 9/11 and using a CGI model to promote its products – has now scored a terrible own goal in its latest advert.

Featuring content creator Lucy Sleight, who has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, the 24-year-old is seen sporting the brand’s khaki drawstring trousers which are oversized.

“It’s really not that bad. It just needs a little... shaping. To the salon,” a female voice says in the accompanying audio.

The video then cuts to Sleight wearing a shorter version of the same outfit which she appears to have had tailored and modified.

The ad has since been called out on Instagram, with one person writing: “was meant to be inclusive, but it wasn’t”.

Laura Armstrong, an amputee and content creator known as Lady Firefox, added: “How about you actually include inclusive clothing in your ranges rather than using a disabled person to tick your diversity quota?





Gina Atinuke Knight, a model with alopecia, responded: “Or make an adaptive clothing line suitable for little people. She’s super creative but remember that is because she HAS to be! Inclusion is more than check marks.”

When one commenter asked why the post was being criticised, another replied: “The fact they’re trying to show inclusivity but have done the opposite bcs this girl pays for the clothes then pays to have [them] altered bcs clothing brands don’t offer clothing for [disabled people].”

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live earlier this month, Sleight – a business support assistant from Lincoln – revealed she spends around £100 a month (so £1,200 a year) on the adaptations to her clothes, though it can vary depending on the clothing being altered.

She said: “I shouldn’t have to settle for the clothes I don’t like. I may be smaller but I’m a lady – I have a lady’s body.

“I just can’t get clothes off the shelves straight away. It’s not just as simple as going to the shops to get clothes.

“I have to wait a few weeks for the alterations. I have to plan in advance for events or occasions.”

Sleight went on to add that a seamstress is “round every week” to make changes to clothes, and although she will buy from the children’s sections in Zara and New Look, she says she often buys from adult sections and is “happy to pay” for the necessary changes to be made.

PrettyLittleThing have not responded to the criticism.

PrettyLittleThing have been approached by indy100 for comment.

