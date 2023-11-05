You can now stay in a sea container – and it's not what you might expect

If you were told you would be staying in a 'sea container' without any given context, chances are you'd feel a slight rush of panic – especially if you happen to be claustrophobic.

The image fabricated in your head may depict an enclosed, isolated space underwater. But, it couldn't be further from the truth, and a true lesson in not to judge a book by its cover.

Nestled in South Bank, a central London location within distance of what the city has to offer, resides Sea Containers. First hitting the hospitality sphere in 2014, the hotel is made up of 359 rooms with a design reminiscent of the 1920s transatlantic liners.

But one room in particular took the limelight – and it's a true fitness fanatic's dream. Enter: The Ship Shape Suite.

The modern-day shift to wellness has broadened beyond social media to real life, and now surprisingly, has created a boom in the travel industry. Recent studies have revealed that jetsetters are now prioritising self-care and exercise above anything else – even when enjoying a trip away.

The unique room is equipped with the latest fitness equipment from renowned premium brands and the ultimate water thermoregulated and digitalised mattress, designed by sleep experts, Eight Sleep.

The technology allows guests to personalise temperature in order for them to receive a private health report upon waking, It is highly respected by pro athletes from around the globe, including snowboarding sensation and Olympic Gold-Medalist Red Gerard, the world’s fittest man 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros, and the 8X Formula One Champions, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

The Ship Shape Suite, a name paying homage to the hotel’s history and heritage, allows guests to train across diverse genres of fitness with cardio equipment from Peloton, and a top-of-the-range VAHA X exercise mirror, complete with hundreds of classes.

Think, Mr Big's apartment in Sex and the City – minus the very unfortunate ending.

The creative director at LORE group also carefully considered fitness recovery too, by implementing a splash of holistic wellness into the mix with a therapeutic spa playground.

"The way we approach fitness in recent years has changed, with many people wishing to start and continue their fitness journey in the comfort and privacy of their own homes rather than more traditional exercise environments," Jacu Strauss told Indy100.

"In designing this new style of hotel room, I wanted to create a comfortable and approachable space where guests could exercise in complete privacy at a time convenient to them while ensuring appropriate separation between areas to sleep and relax."

