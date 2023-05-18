People have just figured out what the shoulder buttons on jackets are for

Ever wondered what those shoulder buttons on jackets are for?

Wonder no more.

A tweet attempting to explain their purpose has resurfaced and gone viral once again, educating the masses - maybe...

The tweeter reckoned they are put on jackets so you can "hold your bag in place".

"Taken me 18 years to find out that the weird shoulder buttons on jackets is to hold your bag in place so it doesn’t fall off who knew," the 2018 tweet said.

It has recently been screenshotted and shared by another Twitter account:

Responding to the tweet, one commenter wrote "mind blown" and another said "wow".

But the tweet also sparked a debate. One explained that the buttons are actually called "epaulets" which are ornamental shoulder decorations to reveal a rank in the armed forces.

"What a load of nonsense,they are epaulettes," another said. "Designed to display rank on a jacket, shirt or jumper. Hold a bag in place..pish."

"Are you kidding me," another said.

So now you know. Don't believe everything you see on Twitter...

