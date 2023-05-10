A woman has been condemned as a terrible daughter after chosing to miss her own mother’s wedding to attend a concert.

To be fair, this isn’t just any concert, but a Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ show which, the disgraced daughter insisted, is a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

However, inevitably, the move didn’t go down well with her mum, nor with thousands of social media users, after she attempted to defend her decision on Reddit.

Explaining how the predicament came about, she wrote: “My mom is getting remarried (my birth father passed away a while ago). A few weeks ago I won Taylor Swift tickets on the radio for the same day as her wedding.

“I made the decision to go to the concert over the wedding, and I told her this, and she is very upset- she has not spoken to me since.”

The Redditor continued: “I love my mother and feel bad missing her wedding, but I thought she would understand due to the circumstances. I do not like my soon-to-be stepfather, and I feel like seeing Taylor Swift is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I do not want to miss.”

Wrapping up her monologue, she stressed: “I have made it very clear to my mom over the past few months that I am not okay with the marriage, but still plan[ned] to be at the wedding.

“But then I won the tickets, and things changed.”

The post racked up more than 2,500 comments within a day as users of the AITA forum voiced their fury at her selfishness.

“Unless you hate your mother [...] this is SUCH a s***ty thing to do,” one wrote. “Don't expect her at any of your own major life milestones!”

“[Taylor Swift] is not once in a lifetime. But your mother finding happiness again (regardless of your like for the groom) is very rare,” pointed out another.

“This is why people hate crazy fans. How tf could anyone with their right mind choose a concert over their loved ones??” said a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth noted: “Even Taylor Swift wouldn't want you to miss your mother's wedding to go to her concert.”

Still, others were more forgiving of the original poster (OP).

One asked: “Is there no way to do both? Can you do the ceremony then skip the reception and head to the concert?”

They then added: “Also for what it's worth I would probably skip my own wedding for eras tickets.”

Another then replied with a lengthy, personal take on the whole affair writing: “The concert isn't the issue - from my perspective, it's more of an excuse not to go to the wedding (and do something else that occupies your mind and feels personally purposeful).

“I've lived through my mother getting married to a man I intensely disliked (it was mutual). Luckily (?) I wasn't even invited, even though I had still been living with her at the time, and she even tried to avoid telling me about the wedding at all, "so I wouldn't get upset".

“This whole period of my life is obviously one of the reasons I regularly attend therapy.”

“I hope you will, at least one day, have a sincere conversation with your mother about all this. And perhaps, that she will realize, in time, that a husband your children have a big issue with usually isn't the right choice.”

They continued: “I know yours is a very complicated issue, but I think that not all people on Reddit know the pain this kind of relationship can inflict on you.

“I'm still traumatized by having to play along even when I really wanted to do the opposite, just because I had no choice at the time. Do what's best for your mental health. We do not need to always accommodate everyone around us, especially if it isn't a mutual thing.”

