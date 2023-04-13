A third of Brits hate their first name, according to study

We can't choose our name when we're born - and it turns out a third of Brits aren't a fan of theirs.

So much so they wished they were called something else instead.

A new nationwide study commissioned by Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland to mark the rebrand of Jurys Inn Hotels to Leonardo Hotels has revealed that 32 per cent of Brits strongly dislike their first name.

Jack, Lily, Sophia and Max, topped the list of most desired names for the 2,000 UK based adults who took part in the research, while Brits also voted for Adam, George, Mia, Stevie and Joe as titles they prefer, and wish they had been given as a baby.

Four in ten (40 per cent) use a nickname instead of their own name, while more than one in twenty (seven percent) go by something completely different from what is on their birth certificate.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) admit they avoid using their name entirely, while just over one in ten (11 percent) make a point of telling everyone to call them something different.

Though just three percent have taken action by officially changed their name by deed poll.

Some of the reasons Brits have for hating their name include - It’s old fashioned (35 percent), it doesn’t suit me (28 percent), it’s too common (19 percent) and it’s no longer cool (14 percent).

Meanwhile, 11 percent were teased at school for their name, while nine percent say their name is too hard to pronounce.

When it comes to the name inspiration, one in twenty (six percent) were named after a distant relative who they never met, while four percent were named after their parent's favourite pop star, back in the day.

Other names to emerge on the list of most desired monikers, include Mya, Freya, Evie and Clint.

Names can cause family feuds since nearly a third (30 percent) have confronted their parents over their name, with more than one in ten (six percent) having fallen out with their parents over it.

The study also found almost one in five (18 percent) use a different first name for their social media accounts, with 13 percent introducing themselves with a brand-new name.

Just under one in ten (eight percent) are jealous of their friends who have better names.

Naming a child is a big responsibility as the results of the survey show,

Over a quarter (26 percent) had arguments with their partner about what to name their children, with more than half (59 percent) agree that naming a child is one of the most stressful decisions in life.

Nearly a half (42 percent) think that celebrities give their children silly names, while a further 40 percent say it is important to consider all the possible nicknames and the initials (37 percent) when naming a child.

Over a third (35 percent) believe that a name is important for first impressions and that a distinctive one can help you stand out from the crowd (28 percent) and shape who you are (28 percent).

Said Jason Carruthers, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland commented on the findings of the study: “It’s surprising to see that so many Brits prefer to be called by a completely different name as they feel like their given one doesn’t suit them.

He added: "We have in fact just been through the process and while we are sad to say goodbye to the Jurys Inn name, we are excited to join the wider 193 Leonardo Hotels portfolio.”

The top 20 names Brits wish they had been given:

Jack 4% Lily 4% Sophia 3% Max 3% Willow 3% Isabella 3% Summer 3% Grace 3% Amelia 3% Olivia 3% Adam 3% Joe 3% George 3% Mya 2% Johnny 2% Clint 2% Mia 2% Stevie 2% Freya 2% Evie 2%





