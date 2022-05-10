Tinder has launched a pop-up experience this weekend called The Bark & Spark - ideal for those single pup and pub lovers out there who want to bring their dog along with them on their first date.

Singletons and their furry four-legged friends can attend the three different pop-ups across the UK in London, Manchester and Edinburgh this weekend (Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15).

Of course, the venues holding the event have canine-themed names - The Dog House, in London, The Dog and Partridge, in Manchester and Hare of the Dog, in Edinburgh.

There's no need to worry about your dog while getting acquainted with your date as all of the dogs will be catered for.

It seems dogs on the dating profile are a successful combination on Tinder, with those including photos of their doggo on their profile getting 5 per cent more matches - so they're basically Cupid with a wagging tail.

Pamela and Abdul with dogs Daisy and Huxley ahead of the opening of Tinder's "The Bark & Spark" pop up pub experience, a dog-friendly dating event Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

"It’s clear that dogs are loved by Tinder members with 10 per cent of our members including 'dog lover' as one of their Interests on their Tinder profile," Laura Wilkinson-Rea, senior director of comms at Tinder UK said.



'That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing together dog lovers and their dates IRL by launching our first pop up pub experience, The Bark & Spark.

"Answering singletons calls for shared experiences and providing a low-pressure way to make real-world connections, it really is a win for all four paws."

Though this event isn't the only place single dog-lovers can find their possible match, you can also find them on the Tinder by selecting the "Animal Parent" option on the explore page of the app.

