Guy gets cancelled on so takes himself on an epic first date

A guy who got cancelled on for a first date just as he was about to leave decided to empower himself and go anyway.

Heading to mini golf on his own, Ed Beaufoy, 19, took the opportunity to sip cocktails, down jäger bombs, and acknowledge that he gets to 'win no matter what'.

"The workers felt bad so they've joined in," he later says as he shows off his new friends.

He then went to a club alone and continued the night to make the best of his bad situation.

