January: All the exciting events happening this month in London

Happy New Year! It's 2025, and as we enter the first month of the year there are an array of different events happening in the capital.

There are plenty of food and drink specials for Veganuary and Dry January in many restaurants around the city, enjoy a good January deal after Christmas spending, or if you want to enjoy the winter vibes with a view then you can visit an Alpine lodge-style rooftop, just because the weather is chilly doesn't mean there aren't loads of fun activities to do!

Here is a list of all the cool and exciting events happening in London this January:

All month long: Watch The Traitors at new Clapham gastropub, The Ox

YouTube/BBC and The Ox

Attention faithfuls! If you're obsessed with The Traitors then the new Clapham gastropub, The Ox is hosting screenings of the highly-anticipated third series.

Experience all the nail-biting action from every episode with fellow fans alongside dishes from a menu worth

The Traitors will kick off at The Ox on January 1and 2 at 8pm, setting the stage for weekly screenings every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm until the grand finale on January 24.

Mark your calendars, grab your table and prepare to be on the edge of your seat, with bookings available now here.

All month long- Kapara’s New Veganuary and Mocktail Menu

Kapara

Do Veganuary and Dry January in style thanks to Soho favourite Kapara celebrating seasonal vegetables and non-alcoholic tipples, set to brighten up the winter days.

Some of the menu highlights include debut dishes such as the King Oyster Mushroom Taco, Aubergine and Mushroom Pate, and existing crowd-pleasers including the Aubergine Mess; and Cauliflower Crumble, as well as Sticky Treat, a vegan take on sticky toffee pudding.

As for the drinks, there's an array of impressive vegan wines, from Spanish whites to Argentinian orange wine and sparkling English bottles. For those preferring sober sips, Kapara’s new mocktail menu features a Nogroni, plus a non-alcoholic picante, G&T and pina colada, which sit alongside the restaurant’s signature gazoz list - a house-made syrup made from leftover vegetables, fruit, herbs, spices and flowers and then topped up with soda.

Book your table at here.

All month long: New Borough 22 x PerfectTed Matcha Doughnuts Collab delivered to your door

New Borough 22 x PerfectTed Matcha

Dough-nut fear, there's a new sweet green Veganuary collab to try.

Borough 22 Doughnuts - the award-winning plant-based, gluten-free bakery from Ryan Panchoo - is teaming up with Europe’s leading matcha brand, PerfectTed, to create the ultimate sweet treats this Veganuary.

The PerfectTed Box (£34) contains six vibrant doughnuts which are available for delivery in London throughout the whole month of January. Purchase here or order via Deliveroo to select London postcodes.

Or you can find these doughnuts at the new Borough 22 concession at Selfridges London Foodhall,, where you can pick up individual PerfectTed Matcha Doughnuts for £6.49 each.

For more information head here.

All month long- Heliot Steak House's ‘Dry-aged January’

Heliot Steak House

Fancy a half-price steak? That's what West End restaurant Heliot Steak House are offering in their Dry-aged January deal.

That's right 50 per cent off ALL Steaks all month and providing steak lovers with the perfect antidote to the expensive festive period..

The restaurant offers eleven delicious cuts on its menu, including USDA Prime Fillet, Japanese Wagyu Sirloin, Hereford Fillet Chateaubriand, Argentinian Rib Eye, Australian T-Bone and Irish Wexford Tomahawk, along with 120 strong list of wines to accompany your food.

All month long (Until Mar 25): London Bridge Rooftop - an all-new après destination with views across Central London

London Bridge Rooftop

An all-new après destination has arrived at London Bridge Rooftop - think vintage ski meets Alpine lodge rooftop, all complete with cable cars, vintage Alpine decor, and a food & cocktail menu inspired by the slopes.



There's also a beautifully decorated festive pergola, live DJs, and free-flowing mulled wine teapots to your own private cable car booths, plus the place is decked out in vintage ski memorabilia including wooden skis, vintage poles, boots, goggles and photographs.



Perfect for a winter tipple!

For more information visit the London Bridge Rooftop website.

All month long (and all February long too) - Bring your own wine every Friday at Cinnamon Collection Restaurant

Cinnamon Collection

Dine out at one of Vivek Singh’s modern Indian restaurants, The Cinnamon Club, with its Bring Your Own Wine Friday offer - which is available every Friday across all restaurants in January and February.

Fight those January blue with flavour-filled Indian dishes, such as grilled Keralan spiced squid, dried lime and chilli crumble, smoked Kentish saddle of lamb, keema saag, nutmeg and peppercorn sauce; and banana tarte tatin and thandai ice cream

This offer is available at the Cinnamon Club Westminster; Cinnamon Kitchen City and Battersea; and Cinnamon Bazaar Covent Garden and Richmond

For all the information head here

All month long - Complimentary January Birthday cocktail & free brunch ticket at Drake & Morgan

Drake & Morgan

Those with January birthdays (and Capricorn and Aquarius babies if we're talking astrology) fear not, as Drake & Morgan is offering Cake-tini cocktail (or mocktail) on the house with an edible cake topper if you can show proof of your date of birth.

Plus, the person whose birthday it is will also receive a free ticket to the Ride a Cowboy brunch (Saturday 1st February, 12pm, The Fable by Drake & Morgan, Farringdon) inclusive of a complimentary two-course brunch and a cocktail – promising an afternoon of the best country hits, line dancing and mechanical bull-riding.

T&Cs: Anyone proving a January birthday with ID will receive one complimentary Cake-tini cocktail at any Drake & Morgan venue. To receive one complimentary Ride a Cowboy brunch ticket, you must be booking in a group of at least four and prove a January birthday - redeem via emailing enquiries@drake-morgan.co.uk.

This offer is at Drake & Morgan sites across the city, including The Folly, The Fable & The Happenstance

For more information head here

From January 10 (all month long): free Friday workouts at Hilton London Bankside

At 7am every Friday in this month from January 10, hotel guests at London Hilton Bankside can enjoy a complimentary 45-minute invigorating HIIT circuit workout, led by a Level 3 certified trainer catering to all levels of fitness.

Though you need to be quick to secure your place as it is limited to 30 participants per session, guests are invited to book the energising experience whilst slots via the hotel’s front desk team or by emailing info@hiltonbankside.co.uk .





January 11 - SWEAT the brat club night with BIMINI, Tayce, A'Whora & more

The love for Charli XCX's brat continues into 2025 with a club night at The Clapham Grand dedicated to the iconic album, along with Troye Sivan, Shygirl and Kesha.

To kick off 2025, the venue is hosting "London’s biggest brat night" where you can expect DJs, drag acts and dancers, with special guests such as Tayce, Bimini, A’Whora, Venus, Tete Bang.

Get your tickets here.

January 17 (until March 2) - Mind Your Brain in King's Cross

Slomo Sauna

Slomo Sauna by DJ and wellness guru Rob da Bank and his wife, Josie returns to King's Cross as part of the "Mind Your Brain" winter wellbeing series, from January 17 to March 2.

New activities in this year's programme will include hot yoga, leaf-whisking, the multi-sensory Aufguss ritual, silent sauna sessions, and more. Imagine a tranquil haven with two wood-fired saunas, three invigorating cold plunge pools, and an ice tank, all centred around a roaring fire.

There's also the special Sunday Best sauna session featuring gong baths, acoustic performances, comedy and other relaxing experiences curated by Rob da Bank.

For more information, head here.

January 20 - BAO celebrates Lunar New Year

BAO

2025 is the year of the snake and so to celebrate the Lunar New Year BAO is honouring this with a celebratory Taiwanese feasting menu, red envelopes with prizes and snake BBGs (BAO Bakery Goods) which customers can enjoy from January 20.

At BAO City, Marylebone, King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Battersea, diners can follow tradition by eating BAO for good luck, amongst a host of other fortuitous dishes for £29 per person from 20th January for three weeks.

Every guest who opts for the set menu will receive a red envelope containing a variety of snake-themed prizes, such as BAO vouchers, BAO x Carhartt limited editions t-shirts and totes, and the grand prize of an engraved lighter, giving the winner a BAO on the house every day for a year.

Each BAO site is also serving pistachio-filled Year of the Snake BBGs, shaped like a sinewy serpent.

For more information, head here.

January 22 and 29 - Whisky Pairing Events at Sticks’n’Sushi

Sticks’n’Sushi

One for those not doing Dry January, as leading Danish-Japanese restaurant Sticks′n′Sushi is hosting two unmissable whisky-tasting events this month.

At Sticks’n’Sushi Shoreditch, the ‘NIKKA Whisky Tasting’ on January 22 will see an expert guide you through a selection of the finest blends including the elegant Miyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Coffey Grain and Yoichi. The evening includes two whisky cocktails with Nikka Days and Nikka from the Barrel alongside delicious sushi and sticks from the kitchen, tickets are £30 which you can book here.

Or there is the 'House of Suntory Whisky Supper’ at the White City restaurant with a masterclass led by the brand’s expert Raffaele Di Monaco. You’ll be guided through a curated selection of five whiskies, including Japan’s No. 1 single malt, Yamazaki Distillery Reserve, Hakashu Distillery Reserve, Chita, Hibiki Harmony and Toki.

And food wise, these whiskies will be paired with with impressive plates of sushi and freshly grilled sticks. Finish off with a Suntory whisky cocktail, tickets cost £55, and you can book here.

January 23 and 29 -Alcohol-free mixology classes at London Hilton Bankside

Hilton

Alcohol-free mixology classes are being hosted at the Distillery Bankside this Dry January with award-winning, non-alcoholic spirits brand Lyre’s.

Participants will receive a welcome drink to kick things off and will learn how to create two perfectly crafted and balanced serves using Lyre’s extensive range, and the drinks will also be paired bites, costing £20 per person and bookable via this link.

In addition, this month also sees five classic cocktails including the Espresso Martini and Negroni reimagined with Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits. Available from January 2 to January 31 for £8 each or £16 for a flight of three.

January 25 - High School Musical 1 Brunch Party & Daytime Disney Disco at The Clapham Grand

The ultimate throwback, are you ready to be hit with some childhood nostalgia, Wildcats?

The iconic High School Musical brunches have returned to The Clapham Grand once more!

Following a sell-out year in 2024, 4,000 Disney Channel lovers and endless jugs of bottomless booze, these hilarious throwback brunch parties return to The Grand’s stage, kicking off with HSM1 on January 25.

Get tickets here.

