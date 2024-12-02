Some are already concerned about 2025 due to surprising calendar detail

We're already into the last month of 2024 and a lot of us are already looking ahead to next year - but people have expressed concern after noticing something about next year's calendar...

While many of us will be planning how we're spending the first days of 2025, whether that's getting active in the gym, socialising down the pub, jetting off abroad, or going back to work, you may have spotted that the first day of the year begins on a Wednesday.

Now you may be thinking, what's wrong with that?

But eagle-eyed users on X, formerly Twitter, have highlighted the fact that the first three days of the year are Wednesday (1st), Thursday (2nd), and Friday (3rd) which in people's phone calendars spells out "WTF".

"Should we be worried that 2025 begins with 'wtf'" X user @wtffrio asked, as they shared a screenshot pointing this out in their calendar.

The post has since gone viral and has received nearly 11 million views, with people reacting to this information, and let's just say they're not the most optimistic for the year ahead.

One person said: "Every year is worse than the previous one anyway. It’s fine."

"We are so doomed," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "We definitely should be worried."

And there's another twist somebody else has drawn attention to. The last time the first three days of the year were on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was back in 2020 - and you know what happened that year with the Covid-19 pandemic....

"Well now I’m worried because the last time that happened was in 2020 and we all know how that year went," another user echoed.

Plus, January is widely regarded as the gloomiest month of the year for a number of reasons. Firstly, it's just after the Christmas and New Year celebrations, there's also a new expectation for the new year and it's pretty much dark to and from work in the mornings and evenings.

Let's hope that 2025 is a "WTF" for the right reasons.

