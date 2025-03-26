Why do influencers wear tape on their mouths? Another bizarre GRWM video goes viral

Morning routines and get ready with me videos are a social media staple these days - but there's one habit people have spotted in these clips that has caused confusion...

This has been perfectly summed up in a recent viral post on X, formerly Twitter, where a man can be seen taking off his eye mask after a good night's sleep at the beginning of his morning routine video.

But what viewers have honed in on is that he also removed tape from his mouth.

"Why do all these guys duct tape their mouths shut when they sleep?" one social media user asked, and this question went viral with over 47.4 million views and 326,000 likes.

So why do people put tape over their mouths as part of their bedtime routine?

Mouth taping is something people do as they believe it helps avoid the negative effects of mouth breathing, such as dry mouth, snoring, and sleep apnea as well as improve overall quality of sleep.

(And the majority will use mouth tape that's specially designed for this, rather than actual duct tape...)

This trend has been around for some time on social media, and Kyle Crowley, a health expert at Protein Works, previously explained why we should be cautious about incorporating this into our own nighttime routine.

“Despite the increase in information on social media surrounding the mouth-taping trend, there is a distinct lack of scientific research backing its benefits," Crowley said.

"Whilst there have been some studies conducted in 2022[1], these were only small and short-termed and can in no way represent the long-term effectiveness for a larger population.

“With such limited evidence on the trend, I would recommend being cautious about trying mouth taping, and always consult a doctor before making any lifestyle changes such as these."

He added: "There are many alternative nutritional and lifestyle habits which people can implement which can provide similar benefits as well as have the security of being more thoroughly researched.”

