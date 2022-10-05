Lewis Capaldi shares hilarious 'get ready with me' spoof

Lewis Capaldi has delighted fans by creating a spoof 'get ready with me' video on TikTok.

"Get ready with me as I get ready for a day of being a fat waste of space," he joked, as he posed fresh out the shower in his towel.

"First up we've got these shorts from Adidas...I'm gonna be honest with you guys I f****** hate them, but they're the only thing my ass because it's so huge now."

Capaldi's no-nonsense commentary has made him not only a radio sensation, but an internet one too.

