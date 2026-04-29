When it comes to health and longevity, there are a few things that come up consistently: diet, exercise, and stress.

We're told that if we can keep those in check, then that's our golden ticket to feeling good and potentially living longer lives.

But what if the people we surround ourselves with were equally as important for our health?

It's a take that's sent renowned cardiologist Dr Jeremy London viral, after he put having good friendships on par with blood pressure and exercise when it comes to longevity.

"Decades of research show people with more social connections - especially relationships outside their immediate family - live longer", he tells followers, referencing that people you meet at the coffee shop and co-workers are just as important as your inner-circle.

"It's not just the number of close friends that matters, but also the variety of connections you maintain", he continues. "Social connection reduces stress hormones like cortisol, lowers inflammation, and supports your immune and cardiovascular systems."

It's something we've seen come up in Blue Zone studies, too (also known as the areas in the world where people consistently live beyond 100 years old).

Sardinia (Italy), Okinawa (Japan), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Ikaria (Greece), and Loma Linda (California) are known as the five original Blue Zones, with the lifestyles of locals pairing a processed food-free diet with lots of socialisation.

They're also areas that have a lot of street parties among their communities, allowing them to spend more time outdoors - and, yes - dancing does count as exercise.

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"On the flip side, loneliness triggers the same pathways as chronic stress", Dr London adds, noting it can raise your risk of heart disease, dementia, and premature death by up to 30 per cent.

"I love this pillar of lifestyle medicine", one person wrote.

"Thankful to have very good friendships over a span of 35+ yrs", another added, branding their friends their "chosen family".

"Very important message", a third affirmed.

World-leading biohacker and longevity expert, Gary Brecka, echoed the same sentiment during our recent interview.

Having started out in the life insurance industry, he spoke candidly of how people's deaths could be predicted almost to the month, based on their lifestyle factors.

"We knew in the mortality space that if you wanted to cut a human being's life expectancy almost in half at any age you just put them in isolation", he said.

"We think that the lack of isolation is coming through connection made by our iPhones and iPads and social media, and it's not - we're actually some of the most disconnected we've ever been."

It could indicate why we're seeing a resurgence of in-person social clubs as people begin to crave analogue community once more, rejecting the social norms imposed via the Covid pandemic.

Now, apps like Time Left are bringing together 80,000 strangers in 60 countries every month for weekly dinners, 'grandma hobbies' are in, and run club demand is soaring.

"Take this as a prescription - call an old friend, join a group, build a community", Dr London concludes in his video.

An excuse to hang out with our best friends? You don't need to tell us twice.

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