Steam Machine price 'update' has not gone down well with gamers

A leaker understood to be a reputable source for Valve information has shared an update about the speculated price of the Steam Machine - and it's not sounding good to gamers on social media.

The Steam Machine is an upcoming gaming PC from Valve, which confirmed the console is still on course to ship in 2026 despite "challenges with memory and storage shortages".

Valve recently confirmed the Steam Controller will release on 4 May and will be priced at £85 / $99. Valve hardware engineer Steve Cardinali told Polygon it did not make sense to hold back that piece of hardware for the release of the Machine or Frame, explaining: "This doesn't have RAM in it and it's not as complicated to start getting out the door for us."

But Brad Lynch posted on X / Twitter he's heard that the Machine and Frame may both cost a lot more than initially planned.

Lynch said: "I've been told some Valve internal pricing targets they had before AND after RAM skyrocketed. Machine is affected the most. Frame is not as bad."

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Okay Brad, thank you for telling us the part we already know. And not the price targets, you know the info we all actually want to know!"

A second commented: "This thing is DOA not gonna lie. The market for this is tiny and the margins will be razor thin, if not nonexistent."

A third agreed: "Steam Machine is going to have absolutely no attractive feature to it besides the big picture if the pricing isn't at least somewhat competitive. This is no Steam Deck situation. Also, will come out obsolete already considering it's RDNA 3."

"The whole RAM situation has been brutal across the board," said a fourth.

And a fifth added: "Valve chose to release this Machine at the worst timing possible, I don't see a way out of this for them other than pricing the hardware higher than they wanted."

The Steam Machine price has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Indy100 has contacted Valve for comment.

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