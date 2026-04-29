GTA 6 LIVE: Release date, price and marketing official updates

There have been official updates on GTA 6's release date, price and marketing plans from the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

In February, Take-Two confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI's release date is still on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

GTA 6 release date, price and marketing official updates Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, has been speaking on a panel at iicon, a new video games executives conference. He revealed encouraging updates about GTA 6's release date, price and marketing. Speaking during the panel, Zelnick said (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November." That's the current GTA 6 release date and for him to say that is a hugely encouraging sign the game still remains on track. Zelnick also hinted GTA 6 will not have a lofty price tag like previous rumours have suggested. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." When asked about GTA 6 marketing, Zelnick remained fairly tight lipped according to Game File, but reassured it would begin "soon". Zelnick was also asked if there were plans to do anything further with the LA Noire IP and answered: "The answer broadly is we're looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property but nothing to announce." He said any announcements on this would come from Rockstar and not Take-Two.

April 'perfect for GTA 6 trailer 3 announcement' from GTA6 A Redditor in the GTA 6 Subreddit claims "the remaining days in April are perfect for a GTA 6 trailer 3 announcement". crack_station posted: "GTA 5 trailer 3 was announced in late April. RDR2 trailer 3 was announced in late April too. Announcing the trailer first is better than shadow dropping it to generate more hype. Take-Two's earnings call is scheduled for next month and trailer 2 is almost a year old." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. One user said: "I mean the same logic follows that since this release date is later than either of those, the announcement would similarly be later (not April at all)." AverageGuy16 said: "Crazy that GTA 5 came out when I was in high school and now I'm approaching my 30s. F*** man it's really been a long time, this is probably going to be my last GTA game I play before I'm in my 50s at this rate." UstinezXIV said: "All in for tomorrow."

ICYMI: Next GTA 6 announcement date officially revealed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation from GTA6 There is speculation on social media that Rockstar Games will announce when trailer 3 will release and not shadow drop it. Using past Rockstar examples from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, when the studio confirmed when to expect a third trailer for each title, Redditor superEse posted: "GTA 6 trailer 3 most likely will not be a surprise drop! "They announced the third trailers for both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V in April, with the reveal happening either in the same month (GTA V) or in May (RDR2). I'm betting on some form of announcement for GTA 6's third trailer before the end of April! Here is to hoping 🥹" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Coolives said: "I think this might be unpopular opinion, dunno, but I love it when the trailers are shadow dropped." RealityCheckGiver said: "I just hope it comes in May." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "Nah, they'll shadow drop it so it doesn't get leaked." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed.



Next official GTA 6 announcement date confirmed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

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