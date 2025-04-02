Biohacking is the wellness industry’s buzzword of the moment - in a world where ultra-processed food is rife and our hectic lifestyles promote low energy and even lower mood, there’s little wonder we’re all seeking ways of getting on top of our health - and staying on top.

Whether it’s longevity you’re on a quest for (à la Bryan Johnson), anti-ageing secrets, or just simply trying to live more healthily, as much as we want to believe what the internet tells us, there really is no one-size fits all approach.

In fact, the genes inherited from our parents help to determine not only our appearance, but how our body reacts to everything, whether it’s food, our risk of developing certain diseases, and the way we think.

The NHS is already using it for diagnosing genetic health conditions, but it’s slowly becoming accessible for those of us looking to level-up our health on a microscopic level.

And now, the world’s first precision gene testing is available for those who want to use our body’s biological data to make smarter choices, or even future-proof our health in the long-run.

Sophie Thompson

Given that there are 7,000,000,000,000 possible outcomes for your genetic patterning (no, seriously), who was I to turn down the opportunity of being one of the first people in the UK to try it?

10X Health Systems has been on the biohacking circuit since 2021, and is even responsible for the health of some big names in sport, including Alvaro Nuñez and Dana White.

Their new precision genetic testing, launched in early 2025, analyses 54 different genes and how they allow your body to function, which allows 10X to not only then provide recommendations on diet, exercise, and lifestyle, but you’ll also have access to precision supplements, and precision IVs as part of a partnership with Reviv.

What’s more, your genes never change, so you can keep using your results whenever you feel yourself in need of a boost.

I’ll admit it: I was nervous. Not least because I could do without a 23-and-Me-style data leak disaster, but more importantly, I didn’t want them to tell me something I didn’t want to know.

But rest assured, the test only gives you data on things that can be changed with lifestyle, so there's really no need to panic.

@sophxthompson I was one of the first people in the UK to get precision gene testing 🧬 Suddenly my Deliveroo addiction is coming back to haunt me #biohacking #genetesting #health #precisiongenetictesting #10xhealth #fyp #trending #wellness

The test itself is pretty simple, you just spit into a tiny pot, seal it in a hazardous waste bag, and post your box to their lab in Austria using the pre-paid label.

From there, it’s around a three-week wait before three bulky, 400-page documents show up at your door, containing an analysis of every gene tested, as well as a comprehensive guide to weight loss tailored to your genetic makeup (should you want to go down that route), and a complete list of food and drinks, along with how they react with your body.

The three week wait is arguably the worst part of the whole process. I found my Deliveroo orders increasing in frequency “just in case” I found my favourite foods didn’t agree with me. If I was going to take their recommendations seriously, you best believe I was squeezing in one final Wingstop.

And, you know what? I’m glad I did. Because in all honesty, when I first opened the nutrition plan, I was met with what can only be described as my own personal horror.

“Due to your genes, you react sensitively to carbohydrates”, the page read. “Therefore, consuming too many carbohydrate-rich foods will lead to excess weight gain in your case.”

Suddenly, I’ve never craved pasta so badly. Screw you, ADRB2 gene. You’ve let me down.

Things didn’t get much better from there, either. Among the science-heavy terms I struggled to understand, I also figured out that exercise bears next to no impact on weight loss for me, and that the only thing I don’t enjoy, coffee, is actually considered a 'health benefit' in my case.

The follow-up call with their physician couldn’t come quick enough - they would explain the results in more user-friendly terms for me - and I needed them to confirm that they’d got it all wrong, and that what my body really needed to nurture it was a crisp glass of rosé and a cheeseboard.

However, when it did come around, it certainly reassured me that I wouldn't spend the next 60 years of my life in misery, but instead, offered practical guidance on how I could improve my health based on the results - and who knows - maybe even live longer.

@10xhealthsystem_ 10X Health is proud to welcome global thought leader, best-selling author, and renowned biohacker Ben Greenfield to our platform! 🙌🏼 Together, we’re taking a giant leap toward our mission of impacting millions of lives through the power of precision health. 🌟 With Ben’s groundbreaking insights and our commitment to cutting-edge wellness solutions, the future of health optimization just got a whole lot brighter. 🩺 Stay tuned for transformative tips and tools that could impact the way you approach your health! 🚀 . . . #bengreenfield #biohacking #biohack #biohacker #healthcare #medicine #functionalmedicine #wellnesstiktok #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #performance #dna #dnatest #gene #genetics

Things were far more interesting than I, someone who resented GCSE science, could ever have imagined. Who knew that how effective the function of your IL-6 and CRP genes could dictate how likely you are to get tooth decay or other gum problems? Or that your body's ability to methylate folate (yes, that does come from leafy vegetables, sorry), could actually be linked to how anxious you feel?

On a more positive note, I discovered that because of my genes, my body doesn't tend to store fat around my vital organs, which puts me at a lower risk than much of the population when it comes to contracting organ-related diseases.

However, one of the results I admittedly found most alarming was around my body's ability to detoxify free radicals, AKA unstable molecules that can damage your body's cells, and are linked to conditions such as Alzheimers - something which runs in my family anyway.

I know what you're thinking: "Her life was definitely more peaceful before she knew that."

I'd definitely never heard of free radicals before that, either.

Except, in a strange way, I'm somewhat glad I know now, because without this test, I probably would've gone the rest of my life without knowing until it was too late. But now, I can simply include more antioxidants in my diet and supplements, which helps to counteract the effects of having that weaker detoxing ability. If a test so simple can help prevent something so life-altering, why isn't it more readily-available already?

"Over time, accessibility to this level of data will undoubtedly improve. Advances in technology and increased awareness of the benefits of personalised and precision health care will drive down costs and make these services more widely available", Luke Mills, director of global partnerships at 10X Health tells me.



"The next stage of precision genetics will involve further integration of genetic data with other health information, such as data from lifestyle and environmental factors, or data captured from wearables, to provide a further expanded deep dive into personalised health and nutrition recommendations.”





What's more, following my consultation, I was able to order precision supplements based on my results, containing the exact measurements of vitamins and minerals which my body genetically needs to be at peak performance.

My precision supplements, each one linked to a function included in the analysis, include Omega-3 (which has been linked to longevity), calcium, copper, methylfolate, magnesium, vitamin B12, selenium, and zinc.

I'll also be able to show up to any Reviv IV clinic with my unique QR code and instantly have an IV on-tap containing all of my precision supplements in liquid form. Just like having a pint, but healthy.

So, what now? Are the days of shoving chicken tenders in the air fryer being swapped out for kale and homemade green juices?

Well, not exactly, because then I'd spend my entire life obsessing over every detail, and let's face it, that's not totally practical when you're a 9-5er.

I'm no Bryan Johnson, but I do plan to make smaller changes and swaps in my day-to-day based on my results, like having one plant-based day every week to combat immune system inflammation, buying more organic food where possible to avoid pesticides, upping my berry intake for those all-important antioxidants, and maybe one day I'll even get into drinking coffee.

I also have a full documented breakdown from 10X detailing almost every food I could imagine and how it affects my body based on my genetic makeup, making it far easier to know what "health" truly means for me and how to plan my meals better.

But for now at least, I can say I've now never felt more in touch with my body, and now feel confident to make smarter choices specifically tailored to what I know will make me feel good - and who knows, maybe they'll pull this very feature up in the news on my 120th birthday.

