People have been left outraged after reports that American singer Kid Rock took a “joyride” in US Army helicopters were confirmed true by none other than Pete Hegseth.

For reasons that remain unclear, Donald Trump’s administration appears to have developed a friendly relationship with 55-year-old rapper Kid Rock, with the musician appearing in bizarre motivational fitness videos with health secretary RFK Jr and having an Army helicopter do a personal flyby past his house .

Despite the US currently being at war with Iran, it seems the country’s Army still had time to host Kid Rock, a person the “Secretary of War” Hegseth described as a “patriot and huge supporter of our troops”.

In a post confirming the link-up, Hegseth wrote: “Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!)

“Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave.”

Many criticised the apparent inability to read the room as the country remains at war.

“Well, as long as you boys are having a good time while the country's at war, that's what really matters,” someone responded to the revelation.

Another wrote: “This idiot took a joy ride in multimillion dollar attack helicopters that aren’t even based there. Hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted for a photo op with washed up loser…and Kid Rock.”

One critic said: “Hegseth spent our taxpayer dollars on a helicopter joy ride with Kid Rock in the middle of a war. F**k you.”

Another suggested: “No joke is as funny as our reality.”

“If you’re struggling to buy gas, put food on your table, pay rent, or get healthcare, remember this in November,” another urged.

Someone else commented: “Yeah but god forbid we give children free lunches.”

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